The Denver Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Cincinnati Bengals. Which players and coaches are to blame for what could be a season killer?. The Denver Broncos’ loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon really felt like a season killer. Although the Broncos are 7-7 and the AFC playoff race is way too muddy right now to count them out, they will need to not only basically win out but they will also need other teams to lose.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO