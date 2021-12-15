ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrogen hub, Coal Creek projects among those recommended for state funding

By AMY R. SISK
Bismarck Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProposals to establish a hydrogen hub in North Dakota and to retrofit Coal Creek Station with a carbon capture system are among the projects recommended for funding assistance via a new arm of state government focused on clean energy. The eight voting members of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority...

On Dec. 8, members of the Coal Conversion Counties association sent a letter to Governor Burgum urging him to block funding to retrofit the Dakota Gasification plant to produce hydrogen. The leaders argued that converting the gasification to hydrogen could disrupt coal mining jobs at the nearby Freedom Mine. They especially emphasized the unproven aspects of the technology and the over reliance on federal dollars to fund Hydrogen projects: “If you fail in that, do you walk away from it?" John Phillips (Chairman of the CCC) said of the reliance on federal funds. "And then we have nothing out here." The concerns raised by the association are valid. It’s strange though, because they are the exact same concerns that groups like Dakota Resource Council have raised surrounding the proposed massive carbon capture projects on coal plants that the association lauds so fervently. Massive carbon capture on the scale proposed is largely untested. If these projects fail it will have been a massive waste of investment as they depend upon massive federal and state funding and subsidies. The concerns I and groups like Dakota Resource Council have about carbon capture on coal plants are the same concerns echoed by the Coal Conversion Counties as it pertains to hydrogen production at Dakota Gasification.
