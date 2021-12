This week on The Flash, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) raced to the future and figured out exactly who was responsible for the series of misfortune leading to the "Armageddon" that brought Despero to his door and even managed to undo things by stopping said perpetrator: Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh). However, while Thawne's plan may have been thwarted, the fight's not quite over yet. The CW has released a preview for "Armageddon, Part 5", the final episode of the five-part "Armageddon" event kicking off The Flash's eighth season and in it, not only does Thawne still have at least one trick left up his sleeve, but there's another familiar face coming to Central City by way of the future: Mia Queen/Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara).

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO