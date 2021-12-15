WWE NXT's Grayson Waller Mocks Johnny Gargano and Addresses Attack

While recapping WWE's In Your House 12: It's Time on his Something to Wrestle With podcast this week, Raw and SmackDown's executive director Bruce Prichard got on the subject of WWE attempting to purchase Lucha Libre AAA, one of the top Lucha libre promotions in Mexico. The subject was brought up because Pierroth and Cibernetico were both spotted at ringside, giving the first hint that WWE and AAA were working together. Prichard said (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "We were trying to buy AAA. One day we need to do a whole AAA experience. This was after their heyday. When they were in their heyday with Konnan, Eddie (Guerrero), Art (Barr), La Parka and all those guys, the original AAA crew that they had, it was insane. But once you get into it, and once you get into their business, working with them was an absolute nightmare."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO