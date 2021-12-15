The Flash: Katherine McNamara on Continuing Mia's Journey in "Armageddon, Part 5"

The Flash's "Armageddon" crossover event aired its penultimate installment on Tuesday, bringing its surprising narrative close to a head. As much as the event has been about the inner turmoil of Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin), the episodes have featured appearances from a wide array of Arrowverse alumni — one of whom got some significant new duds. Spoilers for Season 8, Episode 4 of The Flash, "Armageddon, Part 4", below! Only look if you want to know! Among the heroes in the event is Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), who was most recently introduced in the 2019 "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event. DC fans know that Ryan takes on the mantle of The Atom in the comics, and during Part 4 of Armageddon, we finally got to see what that would look like in live-action. Chau's Ryan sported a comic-accurate Atom costume in the episode, which you can check out a screenshot of below.

