Data: Denver Police Department; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosA controversial gunshot detection system touted by Denver police could soon be expanded using millions of taxpayers' dollars.Why it matters: ShotSpotter — a network of sensors installed on telephone poles and streetlights that detect gunshots and alert the police — offers little evidence that it has been effective in reducing gun violence, despite its steep cost. Driving the news: On Jan. 3, the Denver City Council is poised to approve an agreement that would renew and extend DPD's contract with ShotSpotter to December 2026 for nearly $5 million.The council's safety committee advanced the agreement last...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO