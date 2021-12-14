Chiefs to sign K Elliott Fry to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding some special teams insurance on the practice squad with COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the league.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are set to sign kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Most recently with the Atlanta Falcons also as COVID-19 insurance, Fry has bounced around the league since 2019, with stops in Chicago, Baltimore, Carolina and Tampa Bay. Fry has only appeared in one game back in 2020 with the Falcons, attempting and connecting on a single 23-yard field goal, while going 1-for-2 on extra points.

Fry got his professional football career started with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football before they shut their doors, he was a perfect 14-for-14 with the Apollos. He kicked for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college where he was a near-perfect 161-of-162 on PATs and 66-of-88 on field goals.

The Chiefs had some free space on the practice squad after they signed DB Zayne Anderson to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. It’s not a big surprise to see them add another specialist to the practice squad. When COVID cases were spiking last season, they did the same thing with Tommy Townsend’s brother Johnny. This just gives Kansas City an extra layer of protection if Harrison Butker were to test positive for the virus.