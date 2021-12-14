ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs to sign K Elliott Fry to practice squad

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00R9bz_0dN1w2TU00

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding some special teams insurance on the practice squad with COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the league.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are set to sign kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Most recently with the Atlanta Falcons also as COVID-19 insurance, Fry has bounced around the league since 2019, with stops in Chicago, Baltimore, Carolina and Tampa Bay. Fry has only appeared in one game back in 2020 with the Falcons, attempting and connecting on a single 23-yard field goal, while going 1-for-2 on extra points.

Fry got his professional football career started with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football before they shut their doors, he was a perfect 14-for-14 with the Apollos. He kicked for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college where he was a near-perfect 161-of-162 on PATs and 66-of-88 on field goals.

The Chiefs had some free space on the practice squad after they signed DB Zayne Anderson to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. It’s not a big surprise to see them add another specialist to the practice squad. When COVID cases were spiking last season, they did the same thing with Tommy Townsend’s brother Johnny. This just gives Kansas City an extra layer of protection if Harrison Butker were to test positive for the virus.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides update on availability of Chris Jones, Willie Gay, Josh Gordon

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is back in the building at 1 Arrowhead Drive after playing the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. Chiefs players won’t join Reid until Tuesday, so there were no injury updates from the head coach to start the week. He was, however, asked about the players who are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the potential for their availability against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed in AFC Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs only need a little bit of help to secure the top seed in the AFC playoffs. This week has gone very well for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are already in the clubhouse with an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to assume control over the AFC West. New England’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts last night also proved to be beneficial for Kansas City, which would lose a tiebreaker to the Patriots on conference record but now have a better overall record than the AFC East leaders.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#Nfl Network#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Atlanta Falcons#The Chiefs#Covid
FanSided

An open apology to Frank Clark and Kansas City Chiefs defense

Expectations were at an all-time high when the Kansas City Chiefs started the season in September. Coming off of two straight Super Bowl appearances, fans and experts alike expected the Chiefs to dominate offensively and make yet another deep playoff run. While the games were entertaining to begin, it became abundantly clear that the defense was on pace to be historically bad.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers Game Sunday: Steelers vs Chiefs Odds and Prediction for Week 16 NFL Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a must-win matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Here are the odds and predictions for this pivotal contest. I can’t stress enough how important the Pittsburgh Steelers win in Week 15 over the Tennesse Titans was. Thanks to a remarkable effort by their defense that created 4 takeaways and allowed just 13 points, Mike Tomlin’s team now advanced to 7-6-1 on the season and still have a fighting chance to make the playoffs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
FanSided

Eagles get bad news on one of their starters ahead of Washington game

Why does it always have to be good news/bad news with this Philadelphia Eagles team? Just as we all were finally getting over the fact that the NFL’s league offices screwed the Birds by moving what was supposed to be a Sunday afternoon game to one that will be played on Tuesday evening (hey, some of us don’t heal as quickly as others), the smiles that crossed our face early on Sunday have been replaced by Sunday evening eye-rolls.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy