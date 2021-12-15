ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaPorte Co. man jailed after crashing ultralight aircraft while intoxicated

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A LaPorte County man is in jail after operating an ultralight aircraft while intoxicated and crashing in St. Joseph County on Monday.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Indiana State Police and officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department responded to reports of a plane crash in the area of Grant Road and Wild Heather Drive.

Police found an ultralight that had crashed at the entrance of the Heather Ridge subdivision. The operator was not injured, but showed signs of alcohol impairment.

The operator, 61-year-old Joseph Krol of Mill Creek, IN, failed a sobriety test at the scene of the crash.

Krol was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated – Endangerment and Operating While Intoxicated. He is being held at St. Joseph County Jail.

