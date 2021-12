In 1991, I was a 27-year-old single mom with two young children to support and limited employment prospects when my husband lost his job. In desperation to keep food in our refrigerator and a roof over our heads, and under pressure from a family member, I started selling pot. I was soon arrested and found guilty of several drug felony counts. Even though I had no prior record and was not carrying a weapon, I served six months in jail and faced thousands of dollars in costs and fines.

