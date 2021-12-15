ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sacramento community feels marginalized in city’s redistricting process

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Jonathan Taraya
 6 days ago

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is redrawing its city council districts and some community members in South Sacramento told FOX40 that they are not being treated fairly in that process.

Current plans on the table show the city’s redistricting commission splitting the Meadowview neighborhood up between its current District 8 and District 5.

Opponents to the redistricting said the move would dilute the voting power of a minority community fighting to thrive.

Sacramento pastor discusses redistricting concerns in Meadowview

“Many of you have traveled. You’ve been through cities and communities where you drive through and you say, ‘Man, look at that community, it doesn’t have enough resources, it’s challenged,’ and then you go to the other side of the street and it’s the promised land,” said Pastor Les Simmons of the South Sacramento Christian Center.

“Folks that are drawing up these lines, you might be responsible for creating a melting pot of challenges,” Simmons added.

A coalition including Simmons, the NAACP and Hmong Innovating Politics rallied Tuesday morning at Genesis Church to send a message to city leaders.

Genesis Church’s Reverend Tecoy Porter said Meadowview has been an afterthought for too long as Sacramento’s priorities are developed, which is behavior he claimed reared its head in the last redistricting meeting.

Safe Black Space hosting Kwanzaa giving event for Sacramento families

“They kind of ran out of time. They didn’t hear our voices of us asking us to keep Meadowview together, keep south Sacramento together, basically because they were concentrating on the needs of Midtown and Downtown and the Eastern District and we just don’t want to be the sacrificial lambs in this process,” Porter said.

“We know that in the south area we have smaller houses, smaller paychecks but bigger families and we don’t want it to be said we don’t count in the future of this city,” Porter added.

The coalition is asking everyone who is worried about current proposals to register an e-comment for Thursday’s meeting of the city’s redistricting commission.

When FOX40 asked for a response to the concerns of neighbors in Meadowview, the city just referred FOX40 to its online comment process.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

 

