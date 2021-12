AUSTIN, Texas — We're learning more about one of the men accused in the murder-for-hire plot that ended in the deaths of an estranged couple in Nashville, Tennessee. Erik Charles Maund is accused of hiring three men to kill Holly Williams and William Lanway. They were found in a car near a construction site in March of 2020. Maund, as well as three other men – Gilad Peled, 47, Bryon Brockway, 46 and Adam Carey, 30 – have been indicted in connection with their deaths.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO