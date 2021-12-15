Check This Out: You Will Soon Be Able To Renew Your U.S. Passport Online

Did you know that there is absolutely no federal law in the United States which requires an employer to notify employees if they are being monitored?. As a matter of fact, under US Federal Laws, employers have every right to keep a close watch on their employees as they are carrying out their job duties. However, starting in 2022, employers in the state of New York will be required by law to inform any person they plan to employ if the company is monitoring their activities.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO