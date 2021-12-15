Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Technical Analysis: Reversal Pattern on ETH?

On the daily timeframe, uBTC: D1 declines within the neutral range. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further decline. We do not rule out a bearish movement if uBTC: D1 falls below the last low: 0.0457. This level can be used as an entry point. Initial risk limitation is possible above the last upper fractal and Parabolic signal: 0.0608. After opening a pending order, move the stop-loss to the next fractal maximum following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (0.0608) without activating the order (0.0457), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.

