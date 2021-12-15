ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter storm warning causes difficulty for drivers across Southern Nevada

By Victoria Saha
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24txwk_0dN1tUki00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Widespread precipitation and gusty winds were expected throughout much of Tuesday afternoon as a strong storm moved through Southern Nevada.

Up along the Kyle Canyon area, rain and dense fog made traveling up the mountain difficult for motorists.

Elevations of about 5,000 feet saw Tuesday’s precipitation in the form of snow.

Lee Canyon Ski Resort sent in a video capturing the snowfall around the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The resort reported that by 4 p.m., 7-inches of fresh snow had fallen, making the total base 25-inches.

Jim Seely is a spokesman for the resort and says he expects to get a better outlook on the outcome of the storm by tomorrow and hopes to make an announcement soon on the upcoming winter season.

“We look forward to welcoming back our ski and snowboard community,” added Seely.

Traffic up the mountain appeared to be steady as many people ventured to the area to check out the weather just 40 minutes north of Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buaDn_0dN1tUki00
Kyle Canyon on Dec. 14, 2021

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, chains and snow tires or 4-wheel drive vehicles are required when heading up toward the mountain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

