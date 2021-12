Sacramento Kings power forward Richaun Holmes (eye) is questionable to play Monday versus the Golden State Warriors. Holmes might be able to return for the second leg of Sacramento's back-to-back after missing the last six games. That would likely send Tristan Thompson back to the second unit and result in fewer minutes for Damian Jones. Holmes' return will also be a downgrade for Chimezie Metu.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO