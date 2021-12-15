ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is America?': Teachers scramble on their knees to grab fistfuls of cash

Rogersville Review
 6 days ago

An unusual promotional giveaway at a hockey game in...

www.therogersvillereview.com

WSMV

Teachers 'Dash for Cash' event criticized

The 'Dash for Cash' event featuring teachers crawling for money draws criticism. The organizers of a fundraiser that featured teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota are apologizing after the event drew criticism.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
NBC News

South Dakota's viral teachers cash grab video is too on the nose

It was tweeted out as a fun local story: a promotion at a South Dakota hockey game in which helmeted teachers competed to grab dollar bills for school supplies from a $5,000 pile dumped on the ice. The reaction online was swift: Far from a feel-good story, this video of desperate educators fighting over cash was in fact a depressingly on-the-nose reflection of society’s twisted priorities.
POLITICS
State
South Dakota State
The Independent

‘Dystopian’ video shows teachers scrambling to snatch dollar bills to fund classrooms

Teachers in South Dakota competed in a bizarre "Dash for Cash" event to grab as many one dollar bills as possible to fund improvements in their schools.At least 10 teachers took part in the "dystopian" event held on Saturday at the Sioux Falls Stampede junior ice hockey game at Denny Sanford Premier Centre.In a video, now viral on social media, the teachers can be seen kneeling on mats and scrambling to get hold of as many dollar bills possible from a pile of cash in front of them, all within five minutes.The participants grabbed the bills and stuffed them into...
POLITICS
country1037fm.com

South Dakota Teachers “Dash For Cash” Sparks Controversy

Let me preface whatever I write next with this: I have ZERO problem with this. In Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday night, the local minor league hockey team hosted a promotion in between periods. It involved 10 local teachers, a carpet full of $5000 cash, and a time limit. The rules for this “Dash for Cash” were simple. Grab as much as you can in the allotted time, and what you get, you keep (to be used towards classroom improvement).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
