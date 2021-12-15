'This is America?': Teachers scramble on their knees to grab fistfuls of cash

The “Punch and Judy” puppet shows first appeared in England in May of 1662. It was a comedy show that originated in Bologna, Italy, years before making its way to England. After a Royal Command Performance before King Charles II of England, Signor Bologna, the show’s puppet master, was rewarded with a gold chain and medal worth $5,000 in today’s money. Soon other puppeteers got into the act and it spread all over England to theatres, taverns, boarding houses, street corners, gardens, and parks.
