'This is America?': Teachers scramble on their knees to grab fistfuls of cash

Teachers in South Dakota competed in a bizarre "Dash for Cash" event to grab as many one dollar bills as possible to fund improvements in their schools.At least 10 teachers took part in the "dystopian" event held on Saturday at the Sioux Falls Stampede junior ice hockey game at Denny Sanford Premier Centre.In a video, now viral on social media, the teachers can be seen kneeling on mats and scrambling to get hold of as many dollar bills possible from a pile of cash in front of them, all within five minutes.The participants grabbed the bills and stuffed them into...

