CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Jamie Marquis can’t count the number of times they’ve been called the wrong name. A junior psychology major at the University of California, Davis, who identifies as non-binary, they changed their name several years ago. But since then they’ve struggled to get that name even on basic educational records, instead of their name assigned at birth that they do not identify with, commonly known as a deadname.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO