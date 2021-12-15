ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Delma Earl Sandlin

By Cullman Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010sut_0dN1sr6m00

Funeral service for Delma Earl Sandlin, 86, of Cullman will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Cullman Memory Gardens, and Bro. Russell Whisenant officiating.  The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sandlin family.

Mrs. Sandlin passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Hanceville Nursing Home.  She was born June 15, 1935 to James and Vera Walton Farley.  She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.  She was secretary of the East Cullman Church of Christ and was a long-time employee of Alabama Farm Bureau/Alfa Insurance where she made many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands: Ellis Calvert, and Max Sandlin; daughter: Sherry Miles; son-in-law: Tim Miles and her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughters: Maxine (Derrick) Logan, Lynn (Steve) Palmer; brother: Jan (Shirley) Farley; grandchildren: Mark (Kim) Godfrey, Jonathan (Angie) Godfrey, Daniel (Wendy) Godfrey, Truman Logan, Sophia Logan, Major Logan; great-grandchildren: Anastasia, Wyatt, Maleah, Ellis, Keana, Kayle, Brody; family and friends.

