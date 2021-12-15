ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Duard Dervin Fortner

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
Funeral service for Duard Dervin Fortner, age 81, of Cullman, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, with interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Fortner passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 8, 1940, to Thomas Jefferson Fortner and Mary Luevinnie Fortner.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas Jefferson Fortner and Mary Luevinnie Fortner; brothers: James Fortner, T.J. Fortner and Verlyn Fortner; sister: Mary Lou Fortner and a host of half-brothers and half-sisters.

Survivors include his wife: Helen Fortner; daughter: Stacie Delane Fortner; grandson: Justin Holgersen; sisters: Jeanette O’Brien, Mary Jo Carroll and Willowdean Fortner; brothers: Darrell Fortner, Malcom Fortner, Charles Quinlyn Fortner and Melvin Fortner and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

