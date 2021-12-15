Obituary: Betty Jean Hyatt

Betty Jean Hyatt, age 85, of Baileyton, Alabama passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Betty was born March 24, 1936 in Alexander City, Alabama to Grady and Pearlie Mae Greenwood Brooks.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter: Dianne Lemons; son-in-law: David Lemons and brothers: Lavelle Brooks and Charles Brooks.

Funeral services are Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow services in Arab City Cemetery.

Survivors are husband: Harold Hyatt; daughters: Cathy Hooper, Sheila (Terry) King and Juawana (Steve) Brown; sister: Carolyn Tuberville; brother: Don (Gail) Brooks; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Moss Service Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Moss Service Funeral Home directing.