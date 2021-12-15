Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds Tuesday through Sunday. Snow showers are expected to begin this afternoon along the coastal range, then spreading to the Sierra Tuesday evening with up to 1 foot of snow above 4500-6500 feet through Wednesday afternoon. Heavier snow is forecast to start Wednesday evening and continue into the weekend with an additional 1-2 feet of snow possible each day over the western slopes and lowering snow levels. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated later this week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches, with localized amounts up 3 to 4 feet, are expected Thursday through Sunday. Total wet snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, are expected through Wednesday night above 4500 feet. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, 7 PM today to 4 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments / 0