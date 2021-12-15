Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel Tuesday through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds Tuesday through Sunday. Snow showers are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon along the Coastal Range, then spreading to the Sierra Tuesday evening with up to 1 foot of snow above 4500-6500 feet through Wednesday afternoon. Heavier snow is forecast to start Wednesday evening and continue into the weekend with an additional 1-2 feet of snow possible each day and lowering snow levels. Little break in snowfall is expected after Tuesday, which will cause significant impacts to holiday mountain travel. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Travel will be difficult Tuesday, with worsening conditions to near impossible late Wednesday through the holiday weekend. For Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon, total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. For Wednesday night through Sunday, 10 to 20 inches are expected. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, 7 PM Tuesday to 4 PM Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will begin around 4500-5500 feet Tuesday into Wednesday, lowering Thursday to 1500-2000 feet by the evening. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO