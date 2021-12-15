ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conejos County, CO

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-15 04:14:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an...

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 11:57:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-20 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is also a chance of freezing rain or freezing drizzle as precipitation tapers off later this afternoon and evening.
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
Winter Storm Warning issued for Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-21 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches. * WHERE...Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are expected for several hours this afternoon into the evening, including along M-28 from east of Shingleton to east of Newberry. Expect low visibilities in addition to slippery road conditions.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 15:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-20 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow decreasing. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Flood Warning issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 22:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 800 AM PST. Target Area: Benton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Marys River near Philomath affecting Benton County. Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Polk and Benton Counties. Pudding River at Aurora affecting Clackamas and Marion Counties. For the Willamette River Tributaries...including Philomath...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marys River near Philomath. * WHEN...Until Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Above 21.0 feet, expect major and widespread flooding along the Marys River from Philomath to Corvallis, with numerous homes and farms affected. Several roads will likely be flooded, including Grange Hall Road, 13th Street / Fern Road, Chapel Drive, and Bellfountain Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM PST Monday was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 17.2 feet late Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Rio Grande County, CO
Conejos County, CO
Hinsdale County, CO
Mineral County, CO
Flathead Avalanche Center issues backcountry warning

KALISPELL, MONT. — The Flathead Avalanche Center issued a backcountry avalanche warning for wet, dense snow overloading the dry snow resulting in dangerous avalanche conditions. The Whitefish Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park have warnings issued. Experts are warning people who recreate in the backcountry to be careful...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel Tuesday through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds Tuesday through Sunday. Snow showers are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon along the Coastal Range, then spreading to the Sierra Tuesday evening with up to 1 foot of snow above 4500-6500 feet through Wednesday afternoon. Heavier snow is forecast to start Wednesday evening and continue into the weekend with an additional 1-2 feet of snow possible each day and lowering snow levels. Little break in snowfall is expected after Tuesday, which will cause significant impacts to holiday mountain travel. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Travel will be difficult Tuesday, with worsening conditions to near impossible late Wednesday through the holiday weekend. For Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon, total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. For Wednesday night through Sunday, 10 to 20 inches are expected. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, 7 PM Tuesday to 4 PM Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will begin around 4500-5500 feet Tuesday into Wednesday, lowering Thursday to 1500-2000 feet by the evening. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 15:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-20 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON Accumulating snow and/or mixed precipitation has moved to the east of the area and significant wintry precipitation is no longer expected. As a result the Winter Storm Warning will expire at 4 PM PST. There may still be a few light rain or mixed rain and snow showers this evening with little to no accumulations.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet above 7000 feet...5 to 10 inches above 5000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Roads leading into the Sierra will be impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow is expected mainly above 7000 feet through Thursday. A brief lull in the snowfall is expected Friday before another colder system brings additional heavy snow above 5000 feet through the weekend.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds Tuesday through Sunday. Snow showers are expected to begin this afternoon along the coastal range, then spreading to the Sierra Tuesday evening with up to 1 foot of snow above 4500-6500 feet through Wednesday afternoon. Heavier snow is forecast to start Wednesday evening and continue into the weekend with an additional 1-2 feet of snow possible each day over the western slopes and lowering snow levels. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated later this week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches, with localized amounts up 3 to 4 feet, are expected Thursday through Sunday. Total wet snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, are expected through Wednesday night above 4500 feet. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, 7 PM today to 4 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 15:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-20 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 255 PM HST, radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Kona slopes, primarily affecting the area from Holualoa to Honaunau to Milolii, with rainfall rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Captain Cook, Honaunau, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Holualoa, Pohakuloa Training Area, and Milolii. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

