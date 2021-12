A US military cargo plane crashes behind enemy lines right in the middle of the German Black Forest. Startattle.com – Warhunt 2021. Major Johnson (Mickey Rourke) immediately sends a squad of his bravest soldiers on a rescue mission to retrieve the top secret material that the plane was carrying. Led by Sergeant Brewer (Robert Knepper) & Walsh (Jackson Rathbone), the soldiers venture deep into the forest and soon discover hanged Nazi soldiers and other d–d bodies bearing ancient, magical symbols. Suddenly their compasses fail, their perceptions twist and straying from the group leads to profound horror as they are attacked by a powerful, supernatural force.

