'Shop With A Hero' Pairs First Responders With Families In Need This Weekend In Newark

If Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is comfortable blocking Americans from getting popular programs, then why didn’t he say so all along?. Instead, after months of negotiations he broke the news on "Fox News Sunday" that he "cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can’t…I can’t get there…This is a no."
WASHINGTON — The federal government next month will start mailing at-home Covid test kits for free to any U.S. household that requests one, a senior administration official said, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus contributes to a spike in new cases. The White House is preparing to ship...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury resumed deliberations Tuesday in the trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. The jury met for about five hours Monday and resumed deliberating...
Chris Noth has been fired from the CBS drama "The Equalizer" amid allegations of sexual assault by two women in 2004 and 2015. "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," CBS and Universal Television said in a joint statement to CBS News. Noth, who...
The White House tweeted on Monday about a new member of the family: A puppy named Commander. The White House confirmed to CBS News that the Bidens will also be welcoming a cat in January. In a video posted to President Joe Biden's account, the president welcomes the dog to...
London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial have built much of their case around the testimonies of four women who have accused her of sexual abuse and grooming them for Jeffrey Epstein. Jury deliberations began Monday for a full 30 minutes and jurors will return Tuesday at 9 a.m. The defense...
Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to halt her office's long-running investigation into his company. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Trump and his eponymous company, claims the attorney general's two-year-long financial fraud probe is politically motivated and in violation of Trump's rights. James' office is seeking to depose the former president as soon as next month.
