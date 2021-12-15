Man taking firearm selfies at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly taking selfies with a gun at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall was arrested Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they received a call for service at around 4:20 p.m. about a man not brandishing or threatening anyone with the firearm – but taking photos of himself with the firearm outside the food court.

When officers arrived they found the 18-year-old man within 10 minutes and seized the firearm, which was reportedly later determined to be a 9mm ghost gun. He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail. The man has not been officially identified by police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.