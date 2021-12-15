ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man taking firearm selfies at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall arrested, police say

By Dom McAndrew
 6 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly taking selfies with a gun at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall was arrested Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

IDENTIFIED: Man arrested for allegedly taking firearm selfies at Fashion Fair Mall

Officers say they received a call for service at around 4:20 p.m. about a man not brandishing or threatening anyone with the firearm – but taking photos of himself with the firearm outside the food court.

When officers arrived they found the 18-year-old man within 10 minutes and seized the firearm, which was reportedly later determined to be a 9mm ghost gun. He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail. The man has not been officially identified by police.

Comments / 3

Cal Citizen
5d ago

If we want crime to stop, we need the local newspapers to put the criminals picture, along with what they are charged with, from shoplifting to murder and their address of where they live so everyone will know they neighbors better and I guarantee crime will drop at least 75%.

Reply
2
 

