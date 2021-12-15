ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

U of U Professor makes Forbes ’30 under 30′ list

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32e9Qs_0dN1qiL300

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A University of Utah electrical and computer engineering assistant professor has made it to the Forbes “30 under 30” list, the college announced Friday.

Jacob George, director of the Utah NeuroRobotics Lab at the school was named one of Forbes “30 under 30 in the science category for 2022. The U of U professor is also credited with helping to develop the “LUKE Arm” — a motorized prosthetic arm that mimics the way a human hand feels objects by sending the appropriate signals to the brain, according to a press release from the university.

READ NOW: Utah Valley University Professor appears on the History Channel

George’s NeuroRobotics Lab is developing biologically-inspired artificial intelligence and brain-machine interfaces to restore and enhance human function.

“I’m humbled to be a part of this amazing group of innovators,” George said. “I’d like to thank all of my mentors and my training from the University of Utah and The University of Texas at Austin. I’m looking forward to an exciting new chapter and continued success at the University of Utah!”

George, along with biomedical engineering associate professor Gregory Clark, are part of the development team for the LUKE Arm, which is named after the robotic hand that Luke Skywalker got in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The duo is developing a system that allows the prosthetic arm to tap into the wearer’s nerves, which are like biological wires that send signals to the arm to move. The system is based on work by another U of U professor that implanted 100 microelectrodes and wires into the amputee’s nerves in the forearm and connected those nerves to a computer outside of the body.

JUST IN: Coca-Cola, Sprite, Minute Maid recalled over potential presence of metal pieces

The design interprets signals from the still-remaining arm nerves, and the computer translates them to digital signals that tell the arm to move.

There has only been one other faculty member from the U’s College of Engineering to be named to Forbes “30 under 30” and that was civil and environmental engineering associate professor Luther Mcdonald for his research in nuclear forensics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

WD-Sporty: Hollywood Ending for Utah State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – On this week’s episode of WD-Sporty, Wesley Ruff and Dana Greene talk about Utah State’s win over Oregon State in the LA Bowl, BYU’s disheartening loss to UAB in the Independence Bowl, the Jazz sudden struggles and home, and National Signing Day.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

COVID Home Testing: Pros and cons of COVID-19 home testing kits

(ABC4) – Healthcare experts across Utah are urging people to get tested for COVID-19 before getting together with family this Christmas and New Year’s Eve. They say with the omicron variant spreading rapidly while community spread remains high in Utah makes getting tested that much more important. At-home tests are becoming more popular. Health experts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
ABC4

Intermountain doctors provide update on Omicron variant

UTAH (ABC4) – Intermountain healthcare officials are keeping a close watch on the Omicron variant as Utah’s Covid transmission, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise. The infections disease doctors are particularly weary since the Delta variant has been driving widespread Covid transmission throughout Utah. Physicians will be providing a live update at 10:15 am today […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New study draws back the curtain on sexism in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – For four years in a row, Utah has ranked dead last in a study evaluating women’s equality in all 50 states. When the report – which is conducted and distributed annually by WalletHub – was published again this year in August, it stirred up disappointment amongst the local community who were shocked […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Doctors: “Omicron may soon be the dominant COVID-19 variant”

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – As millions gear up for ​Christmas gatherings next week, the country is bracing for a COVID-19 surge fueled by the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Doctors at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray are addressing how quickly the new strain is spreading. Doctors at the Intermountain Medical Cente say with cases in the United […]
MURRAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Professor#Utah Valley University#The University Of Utah#The University Of Texas#Microelectrodes#Coca Cola
ABC4

Kids Under Construction – ‘The Midnight Brigade’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault speaks with ABC4’s Emily Clark and Disney producer and young adult novelist, Adam Borba about the power of lessons learned in novels. Borba producing credits with Disney includes work on films such as “Pete’s Dragon” and “A Wrinkle in Time.” Borba discusses his new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Pre-Christmas COVID-19 testing surges across Utah

(ABC4) – It’s just days away from ​Christmas and there’s increasing concern over a COVID-19 surge. That has Utah health experts urging people to get tested before getting together with family. On a Monday morning at the Cannon Health Center in North Salt Lake, a steady number of cars can be seen waiting in line to get […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah adds over 2.5k new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 20, and 13 new deaths since Friday. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: 12/17: 910 cases 12/18: 863 cases 12/19: 749 cases Cases With 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

WholesomeCO launches cannabis flower products in Utah

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – WholesomeCo has announced a new line of cannabis products and a plan to expand its cultivation operation. The new line will be packaged eco-friendly and will offer the greenhouse-grown Kiwi, Thin Mint, and Gorilla OG strains. These strains are new to the Utah market and are recommended for pain relief, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New IV vitamin therapy center open in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new medically-supervised IV vitamin therapy bar opened in Sandy earlier this week and will be providing a range of services for the community. THE DRIPBaR, which opened Dec. 14, provides vitamin treatments that offer almost immediate results in helping people feel healthier, more energized, and better equipped to resist […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Utah State shuts down Oregon State to win Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 24-13

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – The dream season is now complete at Utah State. Third string quarterback Cooper Legas replaced an injured Logan Bonner and threw two touchdown passes, as the Aggies knocked off Oregon State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 24-13. Former Oregon State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for 120 […]
OREGON STATE
ABC4

USDA investing $17 million into Utah’s rural communities

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be investing almost $17 million into Utah’s rural infrastructure, according to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. The investment is a part of the “Build a Better America” policy from President Biden, and will expand access to clean water, reliable wastewater, and solid waste treatment in communities […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah Attorney General reacts to Biden employee vaccine mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC) – A federal appeals court panel decided Friday that they would allow President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employees to move ahead. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes issued a statement following […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah State Prison in Draper has 123 confirmed cases of COVID-19

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – As of Dec. 14, Utah State Prison has 123 active cases of COVID-19, 77 of which are at the Women’s Facility. In total, out of 30,166 tests, there have been 2,338 confirmed cases and 16 deaths. An audit of the Utah State Prison revealed that many inmates are not receiving proper […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy