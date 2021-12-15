ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Cain: BLM takes money from companies they boycott

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Fox News

Will Cain: BLM will call you a racist for shopping at stores they have no problem taking money from

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain called out the Black Lives Matter "Black Xmas" campaign Monday for boycotting stores they have accepted donations from in the past. WILL CAIN: America can't escape the framework of skin color because instead of spreading cheer and joy this holiday season, Black Lives Matter is asking its followers to participate in segregation. They called their mission "Black Xmas." And its goal is pretty simple, fight "white supremacist capitalism." Now you're probably wondering what is white supremacist capitalism? And that also is simple: it's any business owned by a White person.
