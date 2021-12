As the first and only female-owned Native American brewery, Bow and Arrow took it upon itself to recognize the Tiwa people indigenous to the area where their beer is brewed. On Indigenous People's Day, Native Land Beer was launched as an open-source IPA recipe that can be used by other breweries. Participants have until the month of March to brew and put their own stamp on the beer, and their efforts will help to support Native American groups. As part of this project, breweries will be recognizing the ancestral land where they are now located, as well as tribes on labels.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO