Cinemark to host in select theatre locations live viewings of the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship, presented by ESPN. PLANO, Texas – December 20, 2021 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced it is teaming up with ESPN to bring some of college football’s most exciting and prestigious games to the big screen, only at Cinemark theatres. This postseason, fans can catch the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl and the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship, at select U.S. theatres.

PLANO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO