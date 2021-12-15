ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

One dead, two hospitalized in Big Spring shooting

By Avi Carr-Gloth
 6 days ago

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – A shooting in Big Spring has left one person dead and two others in the hospital.

Big spring Police and Fire/EMS were called out to Carey Street a little bit before 1 A.M. Tuesday morning.

Police and neighbors are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

When police got to 106 Carey Street– deputies and EMS found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman and a 26-year-old white man both with gunshot wounds outside of the house.

When officers entered the house, they found 62-year-old Danny Crosby laying on the ground shot, with a gun nearby.

All three people were taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where Crosby was pronounced dead–and the other two were then flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Police say the woman is now expected to recover— while the young man is still seriously hurt.

Police suspect Crosby was home with the other two when he shot both of them before turning the gun on himself.

Neighbors said they called 9-1-1 after hearing two quick gun shots followed by a third around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

People who live nearby say first responders initially took two people to the hospital but took awhile before finally bringing Crosby out of the house.

Neighbors saw more than 10 emergency vehicles at the scene and say investigators were there past 4 A.M.

Neighbors in the area are skeptical of the story being presented by the police.

Officers are continuing to investigate this case.

