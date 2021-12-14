ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron is spreading 'every place at once,' experts say. What it could mean for holiday plans.

By Elizabeth Weise and Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving faster than surveillance systems can track it and has so unnerved some medical experts that they're starting to put the brakes on preparations for their holiday gatherings.

"Personally, I'm reevaluating plans for the holidays," Bronwyn MacInnis, director of pathogen genomic surveillance at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University, said on a call with reporters Tuesday. "It's the responsible thing to do and what feels right given the risk."

She and a handful of other Massachusetts-based researchers on the call said they've been stunned by the pace by which omicron has been crowding out other variants and taking over the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 3% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are omicron. But MacInnis said she believes that number was probably an underestimate on Dec. 11 – just three days ago – when the CDC first announced it, and now it’s likely much higher.

"At the rate that it seems to be spreading, there isn't a surveillance system on the planet truly that could keep up with it," MacInnis said.

In some parts of the country, there are hints omicron already accounts for about 15% of cases, said Jeremy Luban, a virus expert at the UMass Chan Medical School .

Omicron has been moving “faster even than the most pessimistic among us thought that it was going to move," said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease expert at Massachusetts General Hospital. “There’s a high likelihood that it will come to your holiday gathering.”

Some researchers have said they're stunned by how quickly the omicron coronavirus variant has been crowding out other variants. Getty Images

While previous variants popped up in one country and then another, and "you could watch it unfold from place to place to place," Lemieux said, omicron "seems to be happening every place at once."

Lemieux said he is particularly worried because the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 has already killed more than 5.3 million people around the world, including 800,000 in the United States.

Although the variant was identified only the day before Thanksgiving, as more data emerges it is confirming omicron's ability to spread incredibly fast – probably twice as fast as the delta variant, which has dominated the global pandemic since this summer.

Even if omicron is less dangerous, it will still cause a huge number of infections and, therefore, a large number of hospitalizations and deaths, Lemieux said.

Plus, the U.S. was already seeing a growing number of infections, largely with the delta variant. An average of 118,000 new infections a day were reported over the past week – a 37% increase over the previous week.

"Our hospitals are already filling up. Staff are fatigued," Lemieux said. "We're almost two years into the pandemic, and there may be limits on capacity to handle the kinds of the caseloads that we see from an omicron wave superimposed on top of the delta surge."

Cases of omicron have been skyrocketing in South Africa since the variant was first identified last month. Omicron already accounts for as many cases as when delta reached its peak there, about two months after arriving.

A security guard stands in position outside a ward being prepared for the omicron coronavirus variant at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Ajit Solanki, AP

Early data from South Africa's largest private health insurer, Discovery Health, suggests vaccines and prior infections are less protective against omicron than they have been with earlier variants, though they may still prevent severe disease.

Hospitalization rates are still lower with omicron than with earlier waves and patients are less likely to require ventilation, though it’s not clear whether that’s because of the newness of the variant, because it is less dangerous, or because prior infections and vaccinations provide protection, MacInnis and the others said. About 16% of South Africans hospitalized with COVID-19 have been vaccinated.

For these reasons, the scientists on the Tuesday call said they were reconsidering gathering for Christmas.

"It's time to step back and reevaluate," said Dr. Amy Barczak, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. "My family has changed our plans so that we are no longer going to be getting together with particularly vulnerable members of the family over the holidays the way we had been planning to do."

People who have been the most vulnerable throughout the pandemic – senior citizens, those who are immune-compromised and people who have other health conditions like diabetes – will remain most vulnerable to omicron, she said.

Asked if rapid home tests before gatherings could mitigate some of the risk, MacInnis said it was "tricky" because it's not yet known how sensitive the tests are for the omicron variant.

Lemieux said that if a group is definitely getting together, at-home rapid tests could be useful as a risk-mitigation strategy, but he urged caution.

"I think it's time to reevaluate whether a gathering is necessary and big gatherings are necessary," he said.

If people do go ahead with a gathering, they should "do everything you can to conduct it as safely as possible," Lemieux said, which means staying outdoors as much as possible, ventilating indoor spaces by opening windows and masking when indoors.

Flying, Luban and others said, remains relatively safe because of masking, vaccination requirements and good air filtration. Travel restrictions don't work, the experts on the call said, because the virus has already spread across the globe.

They also all supported the idea of booster shots, which seemingly can restore protection that may have faded with time. The fact that fewer people are dying in South Africa from omicron than earlier variants suggests that vaccines, though they aren't preventing all infections, may be stopping the most severe cases.

The rise of omicron, MacInnis said, "does not mean our vaccines are failing us."

Contact Elizabeth Weise at eweise@usatoday.com and Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

Comments / 145

Chuck Cavendish
6d ago

This pandemic hasn't stopped me spending time with family and friends during the holidays! I'll celebrate it just like I did last year and the year before that! I've had multiple parties with lots of people and not once did anyone get sick or get covid-19!

Reply(9)
57
Pepe Timbale
6d ago

It’s been 2 months since the omnicron variant was brought to America by a vaccinated person yet, Alec Baldwin has STILL killed more people than this variant.

Reply(1)
30
bcc@bcc
6d ago

You sure it covid or on reality. The Lancet suggests that the more "vaccines" a person gets injected with for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the faster his or her body succumbs to an AIDS-like immune wasting syndrome called VAIDS. Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome begins immediately following the first round of injections. And experts worry that with each subsequent "booster" shot, this process of "immune erosion," as they call it, only continues to accelerate

Reply(9)
21
#Cdc#Omicron#Elderly People#Innovation#Covid#Harvard University#The Coronavirus Watch
