ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA World Reacts to Steph Curry Becoming NBA's All-Time Leader for Three Pointers

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Huxb_0dN1nasw00

"Special", "game changer", "Stephortless" and "greatness" were just a few words used to describe Curry's three-point brilliance.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has officially claimed the crown we knew for a while now he'd eventually own. As of Tuesday night, he is the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made.

Curry needed less than five minutes in the first quarter to secure the two three pointers needed to break Ray Allen's record (2,973) for the most made three-pointers in NBA history. After knocking down the 28-footer, Curry hit his chest going back down the court and was immediately embraced by his teammates and coaches as a timeout was called.

"I love you too boy ... hell yeah, way to work boy ... that's greatness," said Warriors forward and teammate Draymond Green . After he began to take in the moment, Curry walked off the court and gave his mom, Sonya, a hug as the game had begun play.

Dell Curry, who left Dallas on Tuesday morning to fly to New York to witness Steph break the NBA's all-time record for the most three pointers, shared a moment with Steph off the court as well. Steph gave his father the ball he shot to break the record.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr could not have been happier for his Steph's monumental moment.

"I think it's a great testament to someone who is gifted, but who has earned everything through work. Beyond the gifts that he was given, he had to work so hard. And he's always been so gracious ."

Several NBA players, professional athletes, former teammates and stars across the world praised Curry for his historic accomplishment.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Dell Curry
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Sonya Curry
Person
Damian Lillard
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

The NBA has recently been severely impacted by COVID-19, with several players having to enter the league's health and safety protocols. With many teams being without their top players, forcing emergency signings and G-League call-ups, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about the situation. Warriors reporter Mark Haynes...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba World Reacts#Stephortless
San Francisco Chronicle

Jonathan Kuminga flashes potential in Warriors’ blowout loss to Raptors

TORONTO — Early in the Warriors’ 119-100 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga took two dribbles into the key and, with three defenders in front of him, leaped toward the rim. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby quickly gave up...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s cheeky comment on Stephen Curry playing in Olympics after taking over Team USA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was officially introduced by Grant Hill as the new men’s basketball head coach for USA Basketball on Monday. Kerr will coach Team USA for the 2022-2024 cycle, which includes the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Warriors head coach is taking over for Gregg Popovich and will be helped by an impressive coaching staff featuring Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Stephen Curry, honor me by scoring from mid-range and not a 3”: Suns veteran Eddie A Johnson made honest admission from 3-Point King whilst surpassing him in the All-Time Scoring List

It seems like the NBA 2021-22 Season is going to be all about Stephen Curry embracing his scoring potential by breaking several NBA records. That is wat is believed by Phoenix Suns’ veteran Eddie A Johnson who has gone onto make a special request from the Golden State Warriors marquee on how to surpass him in the NBA All-Time scoring list. Safe to say, it might be his 13th year in the league, yet Curry is determined to make it his best ever.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

Michael Jordan blows gasket in box over Kelly Oubre’s ill-fated

If you’ve ever wondered why some players, no matter how talented, seem to bounce around from team to team like a ping pong ball, I present to you Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre signed with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, making them his fourth team since he entered the NBA in 2015.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy