NBA World Reacts to Steph Curry Becoming NBA's All-Time Leader for Three Pointers

"Special", "game changer", "Stephortless" and "greatness" were just a few words used to describe Curry's three-point brilliance.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has officially claimed the crown we knew for a while now he'd eventually own. As of Tuesday night, he is the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made.

Curry needed less than five minutes in the first quarter to secure the two three pointers needed to break Ray Allen's record (2,973) for the most made three-pointers in NBA history. After knocking down the 28-footer, Curry hit his chest going back down the court and was immediately embraced by his teammates and coaches as a timeout was called.

"I love you too boy ... hell yeah, way to work boy ... that's greatness," said Warriors forward and teammate Draymond Green . After he began to take in the moment, Curry walked off the court and gave his mom, Sonya, a hug as the game had begun play.

Dell Curry, who left Dallas on Tuesday morning to fly to New York to witness Steph break the NBA's all-time record for the most three pointers, shared a moment with Steph off the court as well. Steph gave his father the ball he shot to break the record.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr could not have been happier for his Steph's monumental moment.

"I think it's a great testament to someone who is gifted, but who has earned everything through work. Beyond the gifts that he was given, he had to work so hard. And he's always been so gracious ."

Several NBA players, professional athletes, former teammates and stars across the world praised Curry for his historic accomplishment.

