Lake City, SC

Lake City restricts guns on city property, at events it sanctions

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9dnl_0dN1nNbb00

LAKE CITY, S.C (WBTW) — Lake City became the latest South Carolina municipality to prohibit the carrying of weapons on city property and at government-sanctioned events.

City council members Tuesday night approved the second reading of an ordinance “to prohibit concealed and or open carry of firearms at all permitted events to take place in the corporate limits, as well as any and all Lake City sponsored events.”

“I look at it from the standpoint of public safety,” Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said. “There’s so many things happening in so many places, and what we need to do is try and protect the folks that are coming out to enjoy events with their family and their friends.”

The new ordinance also prohibits open carry on city property with proper signage for public events in which a permit is issued.

The city of Conway approved a similar ordinance on Dec. 6. , while the city of Florence did so in November .

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

