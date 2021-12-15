ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contractor Injured After Falling 40 Feet At Valley High School

By Royce Jones
 6 days ago

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A man is recovering after suffering a major fall inside a Pittsburgh-area high school.

The New Kensington-Arnold School District said a contractor was working at Valley High School when he fell 30 to 40 feet onto the ground at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Between 70 and 80 students and two teachers were present when the incident happened.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The contractor fell through a hole in the ceiling in the auditorium. He was working on an HVAC unit and was on a catwalk in a small space between the roof and the ceiling when the fall happened.

He landed inside the auditorium in the seating area. No one else was hurt.

The condition of the worker is not known at this time. But the superintendent did say he was conscious before medics arrived.

CBS Pittsburgh

