Gulfstream Park Race Report 12/15/2021 Wednesday

Adams will play against the Baltimore Ravens who are the second worst passing defense in the league…and Teddy…I believe they are the second worst passing defense. Conversely, the Ravens are the best rushing defense in the league…I’m going to guess that Aaron Rodgers and Matt Lafleur are going to notice that and attack Baltimore through the air. Adams has been incredible the last three weeks going for 115, 104, and 121 and he’s gotten 8 or more targets in all three games…he averages 13.4 yards per catch, he should feast on Baltimore and go way over this total.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO