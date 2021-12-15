Red Cross Volunteers From New Jersey Headed To Kentucky To Help Tornado Victims

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Red Cross volunteers from New Jersey are now on their way to hard-hit areas of Kentucky .

The group includes John and Margaret Delaney, a husband and wife from Mercer County who will be away during the holidays.

“We’ll miss the family. Our family will have a get-together on the 26th, [Margaret’s family] will be on the 25th, but we’ll miss it, but they all know what we’re doing,” John Delaney said.

“That’s why we do it. How often do you get to help people who are really in need?” Margaret Delaney said.

The six-person team of disaster workers left Tuesday for a two-week deployment. They’ll join more than 100 Red Cross volunteers from across the country already on the ground in Kentucky.

If you want to help, please click here .