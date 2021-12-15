ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Give teddy bears for children in crisis

 6 days ago

The Anderson County Republican Party will accept donations of small- to medium-size teddy bears or other stuffed animals for local law enforcement agencies, juvenile court, or for the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County to give to children in crisis.

The donations can be given at the Republicans' holiday party from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at 109 Raleigh Road in Oak Ridge, according to a news release.

All donations must be brand-new with tags still on the items. No large teddy bears and no other toys will be accepted. A short program will be presented with light refreshments.

For any questions, call or text Myra Mansfield at (865) 712-8027.

