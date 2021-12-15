Jury convicts man of killing 4 family members

It's been five years since Platte County, Missouri, prosecutors charged Grayden Denham with killing four family members.

A jury Tuesday found Denham guilty of those four murders and a host of other charges in a horrific attack in Feb. 2016.

Denham, 30, shot and killed his grandfather, Russell Denham, 82, his grandmother, Shirley Denham, 81, his sister, Heather Ager, 32 and her son, three-month-old Mason Schiavoni.

Authorities found the gruesome scene outside the family's home in Edgerton, Missouri, according to a news release from the Platte County Prosecutor's Office after Denham was indicted by a Platte County grand jury.

Platte County Sheriff's deputies found the home on fire and the four bodies outside the house.

All the bodies had been burned, according to the news release.

In addition, law officers found a dog shot to death and burned.

Authorities found Denham two days later in Arizona.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 25 in Platte County Court.

