Jury convicts man of killing 4 family members

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
It's been five years since Platte County, Missouri, prosecutors charged Grayden Denham with killing four family members.

A jury Tuesday found Denham guilty of those four murders and a host of other charges in a horrific attack in Feb. 2016.

Denham, 30, shot and killed his grandfather, Russell Denham, 82, his grandmother, Shirley Denham, 81, his sister, Heather Ager, 32 and her son, three-month-old Mason Schiavoni.

Authorities found the gruesome scene outside the family's home in Edgerton, Missouri, according to a news release from the Platte County Prosecutor's Office after Denham was indicted by a Platte County grand jury.

Platte County Sheriff's deputies found the home on fire and the four bodies outside the house.

All the bodies had been burned, according to the news release.

In addition, law officers found a dog shot to death and burned.

Authorities found Denham two days later in Arizona.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 25 in Platte County Court.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

