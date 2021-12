Property logistics firm Global Logistics Properties Ltd. (OTCPK:GBTZF) is said to be planning for an initial public offering of its investment arm in the U.S. next year. GLP hired underwriters for a possible listing of its fund management business and may file paperwork confidentially for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission soon, according to a WSJ report. GLP is expected to manage about $100B of assets.

