“Covers are hard,” quipped the Edge in a lengthy Hot Press profile detailing the three years between Songs of Innocence and Songs of Experience. U2’s thirteenth and fourteenth records featured their most autobiographical work to date, with some songs drawing on childhood memories and others reading as letters to loved ones – and as such, the band wanted to pair these albums with covers that would visually represent their themes more intimately than just another photo of themselves. So they brought their families into the picture, quite literally: That’s drummer Larry Mullen Jr. with his son on the front of Songs of Innocence, while Songs of Experience’s artwork features the Edge’s daughter and U2 frontman Bono’s son. “Thematically, it’s both extremely personal […] and also very universal,” the guitarist said.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO