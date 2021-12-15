ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

18-Year-Old Towson University Student Found Dead In Dorm

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eQ07_0dN1l4qd00

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Towson University student was found dead on campus in his dormitory room, the school announced Tuesday night.

Merbin Andres “Dre” Carattini was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon, the university said. It is unclear how Carattini died, but the school said there was “no threat to campus at any time.”

Baltimore County police are investigating his death with the support of the school.

WJZ has reached out to Towson University and Baltimore County Police to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Harford Deputies Investigate Attempted ATM Theft In Abingdon

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM from an Abingdon pharmacy Tuesday, authorities confirmed. The attempted theft happened sometime Tuesday morning at the Walgreens located near the corner of Abington and Emmorton roads, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. Images taken by WJZ show significant damage to the storefront, including sliding doors propped against a wall near the entrance. Additional details weren’t immediately clear Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s incident marks the latest theft or attempted theft to hit the Baltimore area after a recent wave of similar incidents.
ABINGDON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Only 14 Staffed ICU Beds Available In Baltimore County, Olszewski Says

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Monday that there are only 14 staffed ICU beds currently available in Baltimore County. The news came as Olszewski joined Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch and local hospital leaders to provide an update on COVID-related hospitalizations and vaccines. “Today, we gather to sound the alarm,” Olszewski said as he warned of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases as winter bears down on Maryland. Olszewski said health officials are increasingly concerned what January could look like, particularly with many people expected to attend holiday gatherings over the next few weeks. As of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Looking For Missing 74-Year-Old Woman

UPDATE: Ms. Woodson has been located, police said. BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they are looking for Emmaline Woodson, a missing and vulnerable 74-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen Monday around 4:43 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Belvedere Avenue, which is near Sinai Hospital. At that time she was wearing a blue ball cap, blue jacket, blue jeans and dark blue Crocs, police said. If you know the whereabouts of Woodson, please dial 911 or Missing Persons or at 443-984-7385.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing Perry Hall Man

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Perry Hall man whom they said may be in emotional distress. Eugene Meneses, 47, of the 8700 block of Silver Hall Road was last seen driving a silver Honda with a Maryland tag of 5ELJ59. Police did not say what model car or when Meneses was last seen. Meneses is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.   #Missing: 47-year-old Eugene Meneses (5’07, 175 lbs) is missing from the 8700 blk of Silver Hall Rd in Perry Hall, MD. He was last seen driving a silver 2008 Honda MD 5ELJ59. He may be in emotional distress. Anyone with information please call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/Z8rNrrOVac — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 18, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Towson, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Man Dies After Crash Into High School In Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a high school in Laurel. Police said around 4:13 p.m., officers responded to Pallotti High School for the crash. Investigators said for unknown reasons, the car left the road and hit a section of the school. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle, no other injuries were reported. Police said there was only superficial damage to the school, and there were no students or staff present. The driver has not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation, and Laurel Police ask with any information, or who may have witnessed any of these events, to contact the department at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Seek Help Finding Missing 65-Year-Old Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 65-year-old man. Clarence Miller was last seen sometime Monday in the 2400 block of Belvedere Avenue, the police department said in a news release. Miller is described as 5-foot-10 and 151 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, khaki pants and a grey jacket. Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 443-984-7385 or 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hospital Officials: COVID Beds Filling Fast, ‘Get Vaccinated And Boosted’

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland hospital officials struck a serious, alarmist tone Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. “Our COVID patients ask, ‘Can we get a vaccine?’ when they’re in the hospital. Our simple answer: It’s too late,” Northwest Hospital President Craig Carmichael said. “Get vaccinated. Get a booster. Wear your mask.” Carmichael said 90 percent of Northwest Hospital’s COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated. MedStar Franklin Square Hospital President Dr. Stuart Levine said it is operating near full capacity, with patients “sicker than ever.” “Get vaccinated,” Dr. Levine said. “Please.” Hospital official after hospital official echoed the plea, saying most Marylanders in the hospital with COVID are not vaccinated. “If you have not been vaccinated, frankly, you are part of the problem,” Dr. John Chessare of GBMC said. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the county only has 14 staffed ICU beds available as of Monday. The Maryland Department of Health updated most of its topline COVID metrics Monday afternoon for the first time since a cyberattack Dec. 4. It showed the state’s positivity rate at more than 10%, nearly doubling in two weeks. Governor Hogan on Monday announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland School Districts Wrestle COVID-19 Protocols As Infection Rate Soars

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As a parent at Hilltop Elementary School in Anne Arundel County, Kierra says this new surge in Covid cases is stressful, “it’s kinda put me on edge a little bit.” It’s also causing school districts across the state to make some tough decisions as the Omicron variant takes its effect on Maryland’s schools. In Anne Arundel County Monday, George Arlotto, the Superintendent, announced a change in their quarantine protocols starting in January, “no asymptomatic student will quarantine,” he said during a virtual meeting. The move is an effort to keep more students in school, after Board of Education member,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towson University#Police#Dormitory#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools Suspend Extracurriculars To Suppress COVID-19 Surge

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools on Monday announced it will suspend all non-athletic extracurricular activities temporarily in an effort to combat a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. The school system said it is committed to remaining open, and will only return to virtual instruction if required by local or state government. “The decisions we make as a school system, while navigating the complexities of this ongoing pandemic, are guided by our commitment to ensure the health and wellness of our students and staff,” the school system said in an announcement. “We also know that for most of our students, their academic and social-emotional needs are best met when they are in person.” The suspension, which includes clubs, programs and in-person tutoring, will start Wednesday and go until Jan. 7. Athletic activities will continue as scheduled, but players must provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing. All winter break games are canceled, and beginning Monday, teams that have three or more cases will pause activities for 14 days. The school system said it will provide an update on its efforts by Thursday, Dec. 30.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Charged With Arson In Fire That Injured 2 Firefighters

SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been arrested on arson charges stemming from a house fire that injured two firefighters, authorities said. John Edward Cropper, 56, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and malicious burning, the Worcester County fire marshal’s office said in a news release. The Salisbury Daily Times reports that the early-morning fire on June 22 destroyed a house and boat house and damaged three other homes in West Ocean City. The destroyed house and boat house weren’t occupied when the fire broke out. The Ocean City Fire Department said two firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Cropper lived in Ocean City at time of the fire. He was arrested in Snow Hill. At his initial court appearance, he was ordered held without bail pending a bond review hearing this week, the fire marshal’s office said.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Officials To Announce COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution Plans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials will announce details Tuesday on COVID-19 test kit distribution efforts as Maryland braces for a winter surge. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman are set to speak about 11 a.m. at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover. The officials will be joined by representatives for Live! and the Westfield Annapolis Mall. Watch the news conference at 11 a.m. on CBSN Baltimore.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Women Hospitalized After Shooting Saturday Night

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Three women are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being shot Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Police. On December 18, around 9:11 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Streeper Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three women, ages 31, 25, and 60, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the legs. The three women were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries. The victims told police they were standing outside when an unknown assailant approached on foot and opened fire. Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Pair Held Without Bail In Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley’s Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men remained in custody without bail Monday while awaiting trial in two shootings, including one that put a Baltimore police officer in the ICU. Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face attempted murder charges in the shooting last Thursday of Officer Keona Holley and murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later. Shaw was ordered held without bail during a hearing Monday in Baltimore City District Court. Knox’s bail review hearing was delayed until Tuesday after his attorney asked for an extra day to review the case. Holley was in her patrol car...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Maryland Police Officer Gets Probation For Falsified Time Sheets

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Crofton police officer was sentenced to probation for falsifying time sheets to collect pay for time he didn’t work, authorities said. Berney Williams, 34, was ordered to serve to one year of supervised probation and to pay $3,830 in restitution after entering an Alford plea to a count of misdemeanor theft, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said Monday. Williams agreed to resign immediately from the Crofton Police Department. Williams was suspended in November 2020 based on the preliminary findings of a police investigation into allegations that he submitted false time sheets and was paid for...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Garage Fires In Woodbine, Havre de Grace

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of two fires that destroyed a garage attached to a Woodbine home and a garage in Havre de Grace on Friday. The Woodbine fire broke out just before 9:30 p.m. in the attached garage of a single-story ranch home in the 6600 block of Gigi Drive, according to the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department. It took about four hours to get the fire under control. The department did not say if anyone was injured or an estimate on damages. The Susquehanna Hose Company responded to the Havre de Grace fire in the 700 block of Erie Street Friday, although they did not say when the fire broke out. No one was injured. The company did not give an estimate on damages. DSFMs investigated this garage fire in Havre De Grace last night. We will update as we get more info. DYK? Investigators assigned to the Northeast Region investigate an average of over 300 fires a year. The “NERO” Region has statistically been the busiest region in the OSFM. https://t.co/3Er3wO7t5p — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) December 18, 2021    
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Two Charged In Shooting Of Teen In Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been charged in the November shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Middle River, Baltimore County Police said. Murkey Spruill, 51, and Dandre Cannon, 23, are charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Eastern Boulevard near Hawthorn Plaza Shopping Center, where was shot in a parking lot. He ran into a pharmacy nearby for help. Both men are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Prayer Vigil Held For Health Of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A prayer vigil was held outside the Shock Trauma for Baltimore police officer Keona Holley Thursday night. The mother of two is on life support after an ambush shooting early Thursday morning. The vigil happened just hours after police announced the arrests of two men accused of carrying out the shooting. Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, are charged with attempted murder in Officer Holley’s shooting and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed early Thursday in Yale Heights. Baltimore police say they used surveillance video and license plate readers to connect them to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Arrested In Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley’s Shooting & Separate Murder Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in the shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, and they’re suspected of carrying out a murder hours later, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Friday. Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, are charged with attempted murder in Officer Holley’s shooting and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed early Thursday in Yale Heights, Harrison said. “These incidents are tragic reminders of the culture of violence that pervades Baltimore. Life is precious and sacred, but unfortunately, there are those who have no regard for it,” the commissioner said. “BPD is committed...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Identify Body Found In Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a body found along the shoreline of Sparrows Point earlier this month. The remains were identified as those of 51-year-old Steven Brown, the Baltimore County Police Department said Friday. Brown’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 1600 block of Sparrows Point Boulevard, police previously reported. Officers called to the scene found no apparent signs of trauma. Additional details weren’t immediately available Thursday. Anyone with information about Brown’s death is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Used Cameras, License Plate Readers To Connect Two Men To Shooting Of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley And Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police used cameras and license plate readers to connect two men, 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw, to the shooting of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley and a homicide. These are the suspects police say they’re charging for the shooting of Officer Keona Holley @HellgrenWJZ pic.twitter.com/ROKv3wocMu — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 17, 2021 “What we have is a number of cameras—personal home cameras—along with license plate readers—putting the puzzle together with both of them lead us to a vehicle. When we found the vehicle, we found the person of interest,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said. But police have yet to determine the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy