18-Year-Old Towson University Student Found Dead In Dorm

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Towson University student was found dead on campus in his dormitory room, the school announced Tuesday night.

Merbin Andres “Dre” Carattini was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon, the university said. It is unclear how Carattini died, but the school said there was “no threat to campus at any time.”

Baltimore County police are investigating his death with the support of the school.

WJZ has reached out to Towson University and Baltimore County Police to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated.