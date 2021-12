HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Senate approved probation reform measures last week aimed at reducing the amount of taxpayer dollars spent on the system, while better integrating probationers into society, according to Senator Lisa Baker (R-20), Senator Camera Bartolotta (R-46) and Senator Anthony Williams (D-8). Senate Bill 913 is a bi-partisan piece of legislation that provides an opportunity for early release from probation and ensures fewer individuals return to prison, by offering incentives that reward positive behavior and participation in education, employment, vocational and drug treatment programming shown to reduce recidivism.

