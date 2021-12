WASHINGTON — DC police are searching for two men wanted in a kidnapping and robbery inside the Dupont Circle Metro Station around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12. In a video released by police, the two men can be seen approaching the victim inside the station, where they demanded his property. The victim is seen complying with their demands and they walk him to a convenience store in the 400 block of Q Street, Northwest D.C. The kidnapped man is seen withdrawing money from an ATM while one of the kidnappers stand watch next to him.

