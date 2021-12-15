ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Gets Pulled Out of Coachella 2022

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Astroworld Festival casualties last month where 10 people lost their lives during a crowd rush, Travis Scott has officially been dropped from the Coachella 2022 lineup. Days after the tragic incident, a petition was created on...

Travis Scott Dropped from 2022 Coachella Festival Lineup Amid Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott suffers yet another fallout amid his “Astroworld Festival” tragedy that left ten dead and hundreds more injured. According to an initial report from radio station KESQ in Palm Springs, Fl, the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been removed from his headlining spot at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The station reported that the news was confirmed by the city of Indio, Calif., where the annual festival is held, and the Community Services Manager Jim Curtis. However, a spokesperson for the town later told The Palm Springs Desert Sun it could not confirm whether Scott had been removed from Coachella’s 2022 lineup.
More Fallout from Astroworld: Travis Scott Removed From Coachella, Anheuser-Busch Will No Longer Produce His Seltzer Brand

It’s been just over a month since tragedy struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, resulting in 10 deaths… and since then, Scott’s career and reputation have certainly suffered. To begin with, there were immediate reactions—many brands and sponsors ended their partnerships with the 30-year-old...
Travis Scott
Travis Scott Fallout Continues As Astroworld Rapper Is Booted Off Coachella 2022 Lineup

ravis Scott continues to suffer from the fallout of last month's Astroworld Festival disaster as he is no longer a member of the Coachella 2022 lineup per Variety. The news comes a few days after Scott's panned interview with Charlemagne Tha God, Anheuser-Busch's decision to place the rapper's line of Cacti hard seltzers on indefinite hold, and Nike's postponement of its Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack collab with Scott.
