Travis Scott Gets Pulled Out of Coachella 2022

Travis Scott suffers yet another fallout amid his “Astroworld Festival” tragedy that left ten dead and hundreds more injured. According to an initial report from radio station KESQ in Palm Springs, Fl, the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been removed from his headlining spot at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The station reported that the news was confirmed by the city of Indio, Calif., where the annual festival is held, and the Community Services Manager Jim Curtis. However, a spokesperson for the town later told The Palm Springs Desert Sun it could not confirm whether Scott had been removed from Coachella’s 2022 lineup.

