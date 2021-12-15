ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Children’s Hospital: 2 more parade victims head home, 1 remains

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 6 days ago
Children’s Wisconsin Hospital announced Tuesday that two more victims of the Waukesha Christma parade tragedy have been released, with only one remaining at the hospital.

Children's officials have said the final patient is listed in fair condition.

When the tragedy first happened on Nov. 21, 18 children were taken to be treated at Children’s hospital. Unfortunately, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away at Children’s Hospital on Nov. 23.

Many of the other young victims have been recovering and returning home following the devastation of the parade.

TMJ4 spent some time with Olivia Stover , an 8-year-old dancer who was struck during the parade. She was released earlier this month from Children’s Hospital and is continuing her recovery at home. Erick Tiegs, a 16-year-old marching band member, came home from Children’s Hospital in late November as well, after spending a few days in the ICU. These are just a few of the patients who’ve recovered from the tragedy.

