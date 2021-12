HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Schools put together a Stuff the Bus project to help Western Kentuckians. “When people are in need, it doesn’t matter if they’re a state rival or if they’re somebody you’ve played on the ball field, we need to provide and take care of them and we’re all in this together,” said David Hensley with Harlan County Schools’ Family Resource and Youth Service Centers.

