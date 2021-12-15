ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra Talks 3-Year Wedding Anniversary and the Secret to Her and Nick Jonas' Marriage (Exclusive)

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriyanka Chopra Jonas is sharing the secret behind her and Nick Jonas' three-year marriage. The 39-year-old actress, who just celebrated her third wedding anniversary with the 29-year-old singer, tells ET that honesty and having fun with each other is key. "I think just being honest and needing each other’s...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Finally Address Divorce Rumors

Over the course of the past three years, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have become one of Hollywood's most beloved A-list couples. But there's also been a good deal of controversy surrounding their relationship, and nay-sayers were predicting the demise of the marriage pretty much from the moment these two exchanged vows.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Glows in 6-inch Gold Heels & Glittery Green Top on ‘Good Morning America’

Priyanka Chopra made a festive appearance on “Good Morning America” today. The best-selling author joined the morning show to discuss her new role in “The Matrix Resurrections.”  Chopra plays Sati in the action-packed franchise, which is set to release on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. Chopra stepped into the GMA studio wearing a green and silver dress. The model’s ensemble was complete with a shiny green button-up shirt and a cream floral wrap skirt. She pulled her brunette tresses back into a loose bun and let her bangs drape on the side of her face. The 39-year-old actress finished off her look...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Nick Jonas
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Marriages#Matrix
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show in Checkered Blue-and-White Dress on IG

Priyanka Chopra just debuted one of her fiercest fashion looks to date. In case you haven't seen her Instagram feed lately, the White Tiger actress shared snaps of herself in a stunning blue-and-white checkered dress while attending a press event for her upcoming movie, The Matrix: Resurrections. In the caption, she wrote, "Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete. #matrixresurrections."
BEAUTY & FASHION
thatgrapejuice.net

Exclusive: Jada Pinkett Smith & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talk ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

‘The Matrix’ franchise returns for its fourth outing on December 22 when ‘The Matrix Ressurections’ charges into theaters worldwide. Eagerly anticipated, the Warner Bros. production reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss (who play Neo and Trinity respectively) for an adventure that will once again have viewers questioning all they’ve ever discovered from the film series and the discoveries that lay ahead.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Jokes She's 'Fully Paranoid' of Technology After Matrix Resurrections Role

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sees social media differently now. While appearing on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress discussed her new film The Matrix Resurrections, admitting she kept the script in a "vault" to keep its twists secret while preparing for her role. Chopra Jonas and Meyers also recalled seeing the 1999 original film for the first time, reminiscing on the franchise's themes of technology and virtual realities.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

How Priyanka Chopra Jonas Slipped into Retro-Future Glamour for The Matrix Resurrections Premiere

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the intervening time since the third Matrix installment arrived in 2003, there has been cause to contemplate alternate realities. The original film’s red pill, blue pill dichotomy resurfaced as a pop-culture meme and alt-right metaphor. Neo’s lank black wardrobe filtered through the Balenciaga crowd. The notion of elastic time and walls as aqueous portals—well, that’s what happens when pandemic home life meets a new era of mind-bending recreational pursuits. But for Saturday night’s premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, in San Francisco, the events were foretold by other means. “We had a call a couple days ago about this,” hairstylist Bridget Brager says by phone from the Ritz-Carlton, shortly after styling Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s hair into lived-in, sideswept waves. It sounds like a line from the script when Brager adds, “Everything was premeditated.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Priyanka Chopra Says She and Nick Jonas Are Working on 'Building Traditions' for the Holidays (Exclusive)

When it comes to holiday traditions, Priyanka Chopra is sticking to what she feels is most important this holiday season -- being with the ones you love. The 39-year-old Matrix Resurrections star spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the film's premiere in San Francisco, Calif., over the weekend, about her plans with husband Nick Jonas this holiday season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dallassun.com

'Matrix trilogy changed cinema': Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sci-fi action film 'The Matrix Resurrections,' discussed how growing up watching the Matrix trilogy shifted her expectations from cinema. According to People magazine, the 39-year-old star appeared on Thursday's episode of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy