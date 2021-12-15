ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar holds firm as investors eye major Fed policy meeting

By Thompson Reuters
 6 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar held its recent gains in early Asia trading on Wednesday as investors looked towards a key Federal Reserve policy meeting to see if it would reinforce growing market expectations for earlier rate rises next year. The dollar index which measures the greenback...

