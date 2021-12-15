ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Movie Premiere

By Sharde Gillam
 6 days ago

Last night, some of our favorite celebs hit the red carpet for the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, and the looks were everything! The theme of the night was definitely in full effect as the stars rocked spider-web-like designs and put their best feet forward as they posed for several photo ops. Among those in attendance was Black-ish star Marsai Martin who looked stunning in a black and red Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. Storm Reid was also in attendance as she served face and full glam in a stunning jumpsuit. And of course, the film’s star Zendaya was on the scene and stole the show in a spider-web design dress and black mask.

Although we can’t possibly choose a favorite look from the night, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks and will let you decide! From Marsai Martin to Zendaya, here’s your red carpet rundown from the Spider-Man: No Way Home red-carpet movie premiere.

1. Marsai Martin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAhmN_0dN1jtYL00 Source:Getty

Marsai Martin gave us glam in this gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana look.

2. Corinne Foxx

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMzwZ_0dN1jtYL00
Source:Getty

Corinne Foxx arrived in this stunning two-piece ensemble that featured a bralette and skirt with a thigh-high split.

3. Jamie Foxx

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvyWO_0dN1jtYL00 Source:Getty

Jamie Foxx looked dapper at the premiere in a nicely tailored grey suit.

4. Storm Reid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKEHS_0dN1jtYL00 Source:Getty

Storm Reid slayed in this stunning, halter neck jump suit.

5. Kendra Bailey and Bryson Tiller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwMmy_0dN1jtYL00
Source:Getty

Kendra Bailey and Bryson Tiller gave us couple goals in their all-black-everything looks.

6. Isaiah Crews And Terry Crews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZBo3_0dN1jtYL00 Source:Getty

Isaiah Crews and Terry Crews looked great in their tailored suits.

7. Zendaya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKW8D_0dN1jtYL00 Source:Getty

Zendaya stole the show in this stunning spider-web-like gown and black lace eye mask.

