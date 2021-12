SPOKANE, Wash. — Campers in front of Spokane City Hall protesting what they say is a lack of adequate shelter space in the city have been given notice to leave. After 48 hours, or by 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, the City of Spokane is asking campers to remove their belongings and informing them that any items left behind could be discarded. Brian Coddington, a spokesperson for the City of Spokane, explained the notice to remove property was issued due to growing safety and health concerns within the tent city protest.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO