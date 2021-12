KILLEEN, Texas — A man is dead after he was struck by a BNSF train over the weekend, the Killeen Police Department said. The department said it got a call around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday about the pedestrian, identified as 55-year-old Brent Steven Babcock, being struck by the train in the area of 38th Street and Commerce Drive. When officers arrived, they found Babcock dead on the 38th Street train bridge, police said.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO